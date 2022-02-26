BMO Capital Markets Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Price Target to C$27.50

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$27.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $20.09 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $20.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0656 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

