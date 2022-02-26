Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Lowered to $30.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.42.

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000.

About Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

