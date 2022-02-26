BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.50 ($2.69).

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTA. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.52) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.54) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.90) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.47) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

