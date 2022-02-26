BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.50 ($2.69).
Several research firms recently weighed in on BTA. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.52) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.54) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.90) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.47) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
