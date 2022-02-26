BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,634,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 197,956.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 91,060 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. 11.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.49.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

