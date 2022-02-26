BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) by 710.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246,820 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.10% of Verb Technology worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VERB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Verb Technology by 48.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,402,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 779,580 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verb Technology by 17.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 413,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 61,011 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Verb Technology in the second quarter worth $561,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Verb Technology in the second quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Verb Technology in the second quarter worth $177,000. 8.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VERB stock opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Verb Technology Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Verb Technology Co, Inc engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis.

