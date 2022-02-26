BlackRock Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) by 211.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 651,265 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.73% of ENGlobal worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 63.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 365,330 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the second quarter worth approximately $645,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 42.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 53,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on ENGlobal in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. ENGlobal Co. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State.

