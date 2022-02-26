Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.
BKH stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Black Hills has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 404,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Black Hills by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Black Hills by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.
Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
