Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Black Hills has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 404,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Black Hills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Black Hills by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Black Hills by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.