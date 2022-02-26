BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $42.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $749.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 13,586 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

