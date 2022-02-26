BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Position Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 68,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,399,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,902,000 after acquiring an additional 141,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 396,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,488,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $32.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

