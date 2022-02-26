BitDAO Hits 1-Day Volume of $59.55 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003211 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitDAO has a market cap of $746.99 million and approximately $59.55 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,812.55 or 0.07088362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,643.13 or 0.99911020 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00048393 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

