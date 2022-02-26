BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Receives “In-Line” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their in-line rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 25,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.