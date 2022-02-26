Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, November 15th.
NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.67.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
