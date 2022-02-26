Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.