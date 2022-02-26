Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $256.34

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.34 ($3.49) and traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.94). Billington shares last traded at GBX 270 ($3.67), with a volume of 7,495 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market cap of £34.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.34.
