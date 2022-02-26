Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives $280.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Get Bill.com alerts:

NYSE BILL traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,611,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,914,914. The company has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of -96.78 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.10. Bill.com has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $1,938,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.30, for a total value of $2,483,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,279 shares of company stock worth $38,666,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bill.com by 1,668.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,402,000 after buying an additional 6,316,969 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,921,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,442,000 after purchasing an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 663.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,004,000 after purchasing an additional 536,066 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.