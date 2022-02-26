BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $21.81

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $22.28, with a volume of 2774 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BIGC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. raised shares of BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

In related news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $76,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $618,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after buying an additional 227,703 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $946,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,723,000 after buying an additional 324,221 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 143.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 375.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 145,555 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

