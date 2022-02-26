BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGSF from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGSF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.36. BGSF has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $16.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a boost from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 56.60%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 55,950 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BGSF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of BGSF by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 170,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 71,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 166,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 49,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile (Get Rating)

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

