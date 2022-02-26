Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 84.00% and a negative return on equity of 30.99%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Berkeley Lights updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BLI traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,677. Berkeley Lights has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

BLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

