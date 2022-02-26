Berenberg Bank Raises Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Price Target to GBX 260

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BCS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 205 ($2.79) to GBX 240 ($3.26) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.60) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $210.60.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 18,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

