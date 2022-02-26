Benchmark Increases Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Price Target to $225.00

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Benchmark from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.83.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

NXST opened at $178.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $131.27 and a 52 week high of $185.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 17.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.31%.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total value of $42,330,512.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.