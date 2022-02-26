Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,041.20 ($54.96).
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($56.58) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,360 ($59.30) to GBX 4,380 ($59.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($48.96) to GBX 3,660 ($49.78) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,230 ($57.53) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
BWY stock traded up GBX 75 ($1.02) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,797 ($38.04). The company had a trading volume of 241,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,094. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 2,706 ($36.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,756 ($51.08). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,031.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,209.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.
