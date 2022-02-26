Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 285,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Bel Fuse during the third quarter worth $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bel Fuse by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

