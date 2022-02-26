Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 285,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bel Fuse by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Bel Fuse by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Bel Fuse by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 45,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

