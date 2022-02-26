Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:BELFB traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 285,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,397. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.96.
Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
About Bel Fuse (Get Rating)
Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
