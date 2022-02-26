Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €85.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) has been given a €85.00 ($96.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €67.00 ($76.14) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($89.77) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

BFSA opened at €61.70 ($70.11) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.16. Befesa has a 1-year low of €52.20 ($59.32) and a 1-year high of €72.90 ($82.84). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 28.42.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

