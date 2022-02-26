Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) PT Raised to $35.00 at DA Davidson

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.56.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.69. Beauty Health has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $30.17.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

