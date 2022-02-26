Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.15. 146,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 89,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76.
About Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM)
Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.
