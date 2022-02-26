Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.15. 146,866 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 89,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bear Creek Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.57 and a quick ratio of 13.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76.

In related news, Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer purchased 28,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,327,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,633,310.85.

About Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.