Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Baytex Energy has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 3.01, suggesting that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Baytex Energy and Patterson-UTI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13 Patterson-UTI Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63

Baytex Energy currently has a consensus price target of $5.06, suggesting a potential upside of 13.00%. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus price target of $12.44, suggesting a potential downside of 7.87%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baytex Energy and Patterson-UTI Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 3.47 -$1.82 billion $1.80 2.49 Patterson-UTI Energy $1.12 billion 2.58 -$803.69 million ($2.13) -6.34

Patterson-UTI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Baytex Energy. Patterson-UTI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Patterson-UTI Energy -35.92% -21.31% -12.66%

About Baytex Energy (Get Rating)

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas operators primarily in Texas and the Appalachian Basin. The Directional Drilling Services segment offers downhole performance motors and equipment to provide services including directional drilling, downhole performance motors, motor rentals, directional surveying, measurement-while-drilling, and wireline steering tools, in most major onshore oil and natural gas basins. The company was founded by Cloyce A. Talbott and A. Glenn Patterson in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

