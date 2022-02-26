Bausch Health Companies Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

TSE:BHC opened at C$30.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.44. Bausch Health Companies has a 1-year low of C$27.50 and a 1-year high of C$43.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.74.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

