Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Telsey Advisory Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBWI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

Shares of BBWI opened at $54.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $82.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.55.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

