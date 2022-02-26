Basic Attention Token (BAT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.06 Billion

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Basic Attention Token has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $127.87 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001792 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,076,082 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

