Barrington Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LKQ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. Barrington Research has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

LKQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.54. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $60.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,040,628 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,099,000 after purchasing an additional 907,227 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in LKQ by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after buying an additional 310,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in LKQ by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,332,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $740,302,000 after buying an additional 515,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

