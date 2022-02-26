Barrington Research Raises Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target to $65.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $50.34 on Thursday. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $838.16 million, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 24.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 24.19%.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $1,360,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,020 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,581 in the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 226.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.