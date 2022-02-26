Barclays Cuts H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target to 190.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from 200.00 to 190.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HLUYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.93.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

