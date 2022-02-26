Barclays Cuts Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €12.10

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from €13.10 ($14.89) to €12.10 ($13.75) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($18.18) to €13.50 ($15.34) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.65.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90. Davide Campari-Milano has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

