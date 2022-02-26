Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,097,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $465,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,000.

VTI opened at $221.41 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

