Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,112 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.26% of L3Harris Technologies worth $546,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,533 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,454,000 after purchasing an additional 166,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,851,000 after purchasing an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $233.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.60 and a 1-year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.