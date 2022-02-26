Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $432.16 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Rockwell Automation worth $432,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,143 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,554 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $269.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.40. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $242.05 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

