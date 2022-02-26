Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,922,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $401,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 98,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 623,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

Shares of OKE opened at $64.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.42 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.88%.

ONEOK Company Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.