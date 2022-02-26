Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,977,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,679,794 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of IHS Markit worth $580,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the third quarter worth about $70,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $108.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.49. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $88.81 and a 12 month high of $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Company Profile (Get Rating)

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.