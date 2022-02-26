Bank of America Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $193.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $203.00 to $193.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.28.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $292.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 17,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

