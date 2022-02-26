BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

BancFirst has increased its dividend payment by 37.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

Shares of BANF opened at $77.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.27. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 38.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 39.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BancFirst by 28.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at $1,524,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

