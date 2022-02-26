Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 852,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,330 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $46,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 29,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM opened at $67.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $58.46.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

About Newmont (Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.