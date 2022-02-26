Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 69,584 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,584 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $48,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 602.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,160,000 after acquiring an additional 19,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $214.19 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.47 and its 200 day moving average is $224.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.31, for a total value of $60,741.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total value of $717,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,689 shares of company stock worth $8,281,123. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

