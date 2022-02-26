Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases 564,633 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 150.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 940,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,633 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.60% of MGM Growth Properties worth $36,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGP opened at $38.10 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $31.81 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 153.29%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

