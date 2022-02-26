Balyasny Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454,123 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $42,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,424,000 after purchasing an additional 21,801 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $4,154,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 181.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.81.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $466,333.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 1,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $119,241.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $84.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.76. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.