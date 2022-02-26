Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $229.40

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 229.40 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 233.53 ($3.18), with a volume of 1666655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.22).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.76) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.90) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.35) to GBX 330 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.79.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile (LON:BBY)

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.