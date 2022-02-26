Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $229.40

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 229.40 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 233.53 ($3.18), with a volume of 1666655 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($3.22).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.76) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.90) target price on shares of Balfour Beatty in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Balfour Beatty from GBX 320 ($4.35) to GBX 330 ($4.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 256.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 265.79.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

