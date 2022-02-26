B. Riley Comments on Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Warrior Met Coal in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.59. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $415.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NYSE:HCC opened at $31.50 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 30,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,435,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 35,501 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after buying an additional 437,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $130,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Warrior Met Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

