Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axonics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.83.

AXNX stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $42.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.14% and a negative net margin of 44.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics news, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $322,406.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Axonics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Axonics during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $152,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

