AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €33.99 by The Goldman Sachs Group

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) received a €33.99 ($38.63) price target from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on AXA in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($36.59) price objective on AXA in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) price objective on AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.67 ($34.85).

Shares of AXA stock opened at €24.77 ($28.15) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.37. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

