AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on AVROBIO from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AVROBIO from $28.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVROBIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research cut AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,534,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,422,000 after purchasing an additional 45,633 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 10.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 26,148 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of AVROBIO by 42.8% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVROBIO in the second quarter worth $791,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVRO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,412. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $14.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

